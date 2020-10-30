Cancer screening down in Amarillo, cancer deaths predicted to rise due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The pandemic is predicted to take the lives of more than just those who contract the virus.
One of the nation’s top cancer doctors is predicting thousands of more cancer deaths due to people not being screened during COVID-19.
It’s not that COVID-19 is impacting how cancer is treated, experts say the pandemic is impacting the number of people getting screened for cancer.
With people afraid to visit the doctor because of COVID-19, treatment could be delayed for some and even take more unnecessary lives.
“The chance of dying from colon cancer or cancer in general, is higher than dying from COVID,” said Izi Obokhare, M.D, FACS, FICS, Texas Tech Physicians surgeon.
That is what is concerning doctors when they see the percentage of cancer screenings decrease.
“COVID itself has its own span, but cancer continues. What we will see after COVID goes away is a lot of people who stayed away from getting screened for cancer will end up having a later stage of presentation and that’s what we’re concerned about,” said Obokhare.
Obakhare typically screens for colon cancer at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
Since the pandemic, he says he has seen a 70 to 75 percent decrease in people coming into get screened.
“It’s crucial to catch problems early, especially cancer. When someone is diagnosed at an early stage, like stage one cancer, the prognosis is much better and the cure rate is better,” said Obokhare.
However, the pandemic isn’t impacting cancer treatment.
“It’s not affecting the amount of cancer obviously, it’s affecting, do you get cancer detected at an earlier stage,” said George Barnett, M.D, Texas Tech Physicians OB/GYN.
While thousands of more deaths are predicted, one Amarillo doctor says we have no way to know for sure.
“We won’t know the outcomes and how things are going to play out for several years down the road because some of these cancers, some can be aggressive, but some can be very slow and take time to progress,” said Barnett.
Both doctors say safety precautions are being taken at health care centers when you go to get screened.
For colon cancer screening, doctors say you can even be screened from home through a kit that you mail in.
