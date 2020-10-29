77-year-old oak tree removed from a house roof by crews

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At around 7 a.m. James Robert, owner of Arbor Care Landscaping arrived with his crew to the Wolflin neighborhood where a 77-year-old oak tree had fallen on a house roof.
“Because oaks are so heavy, you know, and they have their leafs still on," said Roberts. “You get a heavy snow or ice, you know, built up on it, you know something is about to snap."
This had been the sixth job the crew received this morning but it’s the first one that is this big.
“It was actually halfway in the street, we took it out of the street,” said Roberts. “It just split in the center of it, it doesn’t have no anchor roots on the center of it to keep them from falling.”
Amarillo residents dealing with damage/broken trees can use the city’s Big and Bulky Curbside Collection Program, free of charge.
However, in order for the crew to collect them, they will have to be cut to a manageable size.
If you need to make a request, call (806) 378-6813.
Crews estimate it’ll take them a day and a half to finish removing the tree.
