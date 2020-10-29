Snow Beginning to Melt, Little by Little

Temperatures have finally crossed over the freezing threshold, for the first time since Sunday! We could drop below freezing for a short period of time as the sun comes up, but once it rises, we’ll see temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s, however our highs will be limited by how much the snow reflects incoming sunlight. Speaking of snow, Amarillo broke a record with 4.5″ of snow overnight, and now moisture is more light rain coming down now, clearing in the next few hours.