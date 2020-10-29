Residents around Tx Panhandle experiencing power outages due to winter storm

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Residents around the Texas Panhandle are experiencing power outages due to the winter storm.
According to the Xcel Energy Outage Map, there are more than 900 reported outages at this time.
The map shows that 32,211 people in the Panhandle are without power.
You can view the outage map and report an outage here.
Xcel says additional crews from Colorado and New Mexico are in the area to help with restoration efforts.
Some of the power outages have caused school closings. You can view the full list of school closings here.
In Claude, officials have set up a warming station for those without power. The City is using First Baptist Church in Claude for a warming station with appropriate social distancing, and the Armstrong County Activity Center will be use as a backup.
The City of White Deer says the power outage also means the city has no water at this time.
