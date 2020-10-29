7 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Tamlyn Cochran | October 29, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 2:45 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are seven new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.

Today’s report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows three new cases and eight new recoveries in Dallam County.

The report also shows four new cases and four new recoveries in Hartley County.

There are 409 cases in Dallam County, with 354 recoveries and six deaths. That leaves 49 active cases in Dallam County.

There are 243 cases in Hartley County, with 188 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 51 active cases in Hartley County.

There are now a combined 100 active cases in the counties and 652 total combined positive cases.

Report Card 10/29/20

Posted by Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District on Thursday, October 29, 2020

There are 19,456 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 409

Deaf Smith County: 1,349

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 492

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 243

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 8,096

Randall County: 5,327

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 61

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 14,683 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 354

Deaf Smith County: 1,147

Donley County: 64

Gray County: 357

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 188

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 6,303

Randall County: 3,416

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 49

There have also been 290 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 25

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 100

Randall County: 59

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,903 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 88

Cimarron County: 37

Texas County: 1,778

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

There are 2,173 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,568

Quay County: 102

Roosevelt County: 463

Union County: 40

There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 12

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 9

Union County: 2

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.