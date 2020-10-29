Doppler Dave Is Tracking Sunshine For A Change

As the winter storm departed early today we finally welcomed the return of sunshine to the area. After a slushy period this morning, roads have rapidly improved and temperatures are above freezing with highs in the 40s and even 50s in locations that did not receive snow. Skies will be clear tonight and lows will be near freezing. Tomorrow begins a steady warm up as a quiet weather pattern takes hold. Highs tomorrow will be at least 60 degrees for most locations