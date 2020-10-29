City of Sanford issues boil water notice, asks residents to limit usage

Due to a line break and reduced system pressure customers in the area beginning at Loving Rd. and South of Loving Rd. in the Bald Hill Community, are under a boil water notice. (Source: Steve Johnson pexels.com)
By Bailie Myers | October 29, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 11:37 AM

SANFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Sanford is asking residents to conserve water due to a power outage.

Officials said its water supplier, TWC Suppliers, has lost power and their wells are down.

The outage is effecting service for the city and outlying housing developments. TWC supplies residents outside Borger and Sanford, and officials said they have already run out of water.

The city is asking residents to conserve water until the well is back in operation.

Once electricity is restored, customers will need to boil water until state testing says the water is safe to cook with and drink.

