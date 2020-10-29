Bushland students we’re challenged to friendly snowman building competition

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Bushland resident challenged some friendly competition on Facebook to the Bushland students as school has been canceled all week due to the weather.
Many students competed in a snowman competition with the objective to win some money.
With time on students hands, multiple kids took advantage of the snow and worked all day long with over 100 submissions on the post.
Two twin girls who turn ten next week, created their first ever snowmen today in hopes to win the first-place cash prize for the best snowman.
“This one is Sarah, and that one’s Stacy... So, our inspiration was because we’re both twins, and we go skiing in the winter and Reese’s favorite color is pink and mine is purple.," said Snyder twin, Bushland ISD student.
The Snyder twins started at 10:00 in the morning working on their snowmen and dressed them with the appropriate attire.
Multiple kids within the Bushland ISD area have been working all day long with the deadline of 3:00 p.m. to submit their best snowmen.
Some rules for the challenge included, it must be a three-tier snowman, no usage of power equipment and must be free-standing.
The five Contrera siblings worked on many snowmen all day with plans to split the cash prize if they won.
“You have to build the best snowman to win $100 and we’re trying to build the best snowman to win $100,” said Contrera sibling, Bushland ISD student.
“I think we should win because we did like, we built like a lot of snowmen and we put our time and effort into doing it,” said Contrera sibling, Bushland ISD student.
The two winners of the competition was the sculpture of Olaf and the traditional upside down snowman.
Other creative snowmen included Harry Potter, summer themed, Halloween themed and many more exciting snow sculptures.
Bushland students have been home since Monday and the school expects to have students back tomorrow morning at regular hours.
