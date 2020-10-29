BSA celebrates ‘bright spot’ as 100th COVID-19 patient is discharged from the ICU

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Baptist Saint Anthony’s Hospital is celebrating the discharge of their 100th COVID-19 patient from the Intensive Care Unit.
“That’s 100 lives that have been saved thanks to the dedicated nurses, providers, respiratory therapists and many other key staff that give their all each day for the people in our area,” read a statement from Lori James, director of marketing for BSA.
To date, BSA has discharged more than 700 COVID-19 patients from the hospital.
Staff celebrated the discharge of the 100th patient from the ICU with cupcakes.
BSA said they are celebrating this “bright spot” in a dark time, as cases of COVID-19 are surging across the Texas Panhandle.
