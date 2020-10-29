AMS fully operational despite roof collapse at Tradewind Airport hangar

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Medical Specialists says they are fully functional despite the hangar roof collapse at the EMS location at Tradewind Airport.
According to a statement from the company, a total of three hangars were damaged due to heavy snow and ice.
Robert Saunders, regional director for AMS parent company American Medical Response, said there will be no delay in service due to the roof collapse.
“At our daily 12:00 p.m. peak, we have 11 ambulances and crews ready to serve Amarillo residents at a moment’s notice,” said Saunders. “That will not change because of the hangar roof collapse. We had six ambulances brought in from other AMR locations, and we have the crews to staff them. That is a key benefit of being part of the nation’s largest medical transportation company…we have the resources needed to continue to serve our communities without a disruption in service.”
Although the roof collapsed, Saunders says the offices were not impacted.
“There were three ambulances destroyed, and four more are stuck. We have a steel company coming out to shore up the building so we can remove the ambulances," said Saunders.
