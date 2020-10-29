Amarillo COVID-19 report for Oct. 29 shows 198 new cases, 162 recoveries, 3 deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 3,545 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
The report shows 198 new cases, 162 recoveries and three deaths.
The report shows three deaths in Randall County.
There are now 8,096 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 5,327 in Randall County.
9,719 people have recovered and 159 have died.
There are 58 pending tests.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 22.29 percent.
There are 19,449 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 49
Castro County: 287
Childress County: 91
Collingsworth County: 19
Cottle County: 33
Dallam County: 406
Deaf Smith County: 1,349
Donley County: 82
Gray County: 492
Hall County: 36
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 239
Hemphill County: 132
Hutchinson County: 283
Lipscomb County: 63
Moore County: 1,268
Motley County: 12
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 25
Parmer County: 532
Potter County: 8,096
Randall County: 5,327
Roberts County: 14
Sherman County: 72
Swisher County: 131
Wheeler County: 61
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 14,671 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 13
Carson County: 28
Castro County: 253
Cottle County: 31
Childress County: 73
Collingsworth County: 19
Dallam County: 346
Deaf Smith County: 1,147
Donley County: 64
Gray County: 357
Hall County: 31
Hartley County: 184
Hansford County: 132
Hemphill County: 80
Hutchinson County: 214
Lipscomb County: 34
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,153
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 423
Potter County: 6,303
Randall County: 3,416
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 63
Swisher County: 103
Wheeler County: 49
There have also been 290 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 6
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 6
Deaf Smith County: 25
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 6
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 7
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 22
Parmer County: 16
Potter County: 100
Randall County: 59
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,903 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 88
Cimarron County: 37
Texas County: 1,778
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
There are 2,173 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,568
Quay County: 102
Roosevelt County: 463
Union County: 40
There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 12
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 9
Union County: 2
