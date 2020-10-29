Amarillo COVID-19 report for Oct. 29 shows 198 new cases, 162 recoveries, 3 deaths

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 29, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 1:05 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 3,545 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

The report shows 198 new cases, 162 recoveries and three deaths.

The report shows three deaths in Randall County.

There are now 8,096 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 5,327 in Randall County.

9,719 people have recovered and 159 have died.

There are 58 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 22.29 percent.

Amarillo Update 10/29
Amarillo Update 10/29 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 19,449 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 406

Deaf Smith County: 1,349

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 492

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 239

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 8,096

Randall County: 5,327

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 61

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 14,671 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 346

Deaf Smith County: 1,147

Donley County: 64

Gray County: 357

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 184

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 6,303

Randall County: 3,416

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 49

There have also been 290 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 25

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 100

Randall County: 59

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,903 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 88

Cimarron County: 37

Texas County: 1,778

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

There are 2,173 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,568

Quay County: 102

Roosevelt County: 463

Union County: 40

There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 12

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 9

Union County: 2

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.