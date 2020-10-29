AISD reveals name, logo for career technical school

“AmTech Career Academy is the pinnacle of innovation in education,” said Jay Barrett, current principal of Amarillo Area Center for Advanced Learning and future principal of AmTech. “Not only is the campus unlike any other school around, but the way we’re approaching education is different. We have created ‘Visiting Professional Symposia,’ a learning space filled by local professionals who will breathe life into our students' career aspirations by conducting weekly hour-long seminars in the more than 30 different pathways we offer at AmTech. We will operate more like a college, with no bells, comfortable student-centered collaborative learning spaces, and multiple opportunities for students to gain work-based learning experience.”