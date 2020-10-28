Remote learning for COVID-19, improves bad weather cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - School snow days may soon be something of the past.
Some west Texas schools say that now, with the capability of remote learning, bad weather may never interfere with school.
While some schools think snow days could soon be forgotten, one school says it will keep them around.
“I think this is a good thing coming out of COVID-19 and how we have changed education drastically,” said James Mireles, superintendent of Perryton ISD.
A silver lining to the global pandemic, providing learning even during a snow day.
“With the closure of school last spring, we have the tools and the resources in place to be able to provide instruction,” said Jamie Copley, superintendent of Follett ISD.
Making the decision between instruction and student safety an easy one.
“Our bus routes are 55 and 80 miles so obviously whenever we have inclement weather, that’s a concern for us to get students to school safely,” said Copley.
“They’re going to stay on top of where they’re at, they’re going to continue to engage in their learning and that’s important for each and every one of the students,” said Tim Oditt, head of school at Ascension Academy.
But while some say snow days could soon be a thing of the past, others say they will be keeping them around, even if it is just for a mental health day.
“It’s wise to still include them and you want to have them in your back pocket, but the great thing is now we can be flexible with how we use them,” said Oditt.
Mireles says the only issue now is with the Texas Education Agency (TEA).
The issue is with funding and attendance and whether you can you do a remote day and not offer on campus instruction as an option.
Something that Mireles hopes is resolved by the TEA soon.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.