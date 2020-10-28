One last shot at snow

We’ve got more wintry mix in the air this morning, as freezing drizzle is falling in the early morning hours, making roadways very slick. As we go throughout the day, it will look very similar to yesterday, however we can see chances of snow nearly all day long with our best chances coming tonight. Now as we go into the early morning hours of Thursday, we’re looking to see the air warm up above freezing, meaning we’ll see more cold rain than anything else. In the mean time, expect a daytime high of about 32 degrees with little variation in temperatures as our low is 31.