26 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Eastern New Mexico

By Kaitlin Johnson | October 28, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 5:03 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 26 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.

The report showed 13 new cases in Curry County, one in Quay County, 11 in Roosevelt County and one in Union County.

The report also showed three deaths in Eastern New Mexico:

  • A man in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A woman in her 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A man in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 991.

Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 43,826 COVID-19 cases.

As of today, there are 313 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

21,224 COVID-19 cases have recovered in New Mexico.

There are 2,173 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,568

Quay County: 102

Roosevelt County: 463

Union County: 40

There have been 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 12

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 9

Union County: 2

There are 19,251 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 406

Deaf Smith County: 1,349

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 492

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 239

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 8,007

Randall County: 5,218

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 61

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 14,509 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 346

Deaf Smith County: 1,147

Donley County: 64

Gray County: 357

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 184

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 6,209

Randall County: 3,348

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 49

There have also been 287 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 25

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 100

Randall County: 56

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,903 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 88

Cimarron County: 37

Texas County: 1,778

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

