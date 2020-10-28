’It’s just a blessing to be a blessing’: Shi Lee’s Barbecue donates Halloween costumes for kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With many families financially impacted by the pandemic, many parents may be hesitant about spending money this Halloween.
Shi Lee’s Barbecue & Soul Food Cafe is bringing relief to those parent’s wallets and smiles to kids' faces by giving away Halloween makeup and costumes for kids.
“I’m a single father myself, I know how challenging it is to, you know, build those memories with your kids,” said Tremaine Brown owner of Shi Lee’s Barbecue. “These costumes, some of them have the price tags on them and they’re not cheap and if you have two, three kids then you probably can’t afford to go spend $20 a piece for a nice costume so, it’s just a blessing to be a blessing.”
Soyla Marie Barba is a mother of three, she’s had a hard time during the pandemic but her daughters, really wanted costumes this year so, when she saw Tremaine’s post on Facebook, she felt very blessed.
“If they wouldn’t have been able to help us, we probably wouldn’t been able to do much,” said Barba.
She was able to find something for each of her girls and even suited their personalities.
“My girls, they like scary stuff so, for one of them I got the green reaper thing, and the other one is like a little skull-butterfly and the other is just like a hidden thing," said Barba. "I don’t know what it is, but they love them, they didn’t want to take them off.”
Donations come from Amarillo Housing First, they got a huge amount of costumes and makeup and after giving some to their clients they decided to donate the rest to not only Brown but also Family Support Services HOPES program, and the Amarillo Activity Youth Center.
“It’s fun to get it out to the community and see kids excited about it, but it’s a great opportunity for us to work with other nonprofits and kind of solidify relationships,” said Virginia Williams Trice, executive director of Amarillo Housing First.
Anyone that needs a costume is encouraged to go get one during Shi Lee’s business hours.
