'It is still in your respiratory tract’: COVID-19 mouthwash myth, debunked

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since the pandemic started, many myths about foods or methods that cure COVID-19 have surfaced.
Recently, a couple of studies have been done testing on the effectiveness of mouthwash against Coronavirus.
One of the studies tested against a type of Coronavirus strain that causes common cold symptoms, not the COVID-19 strain that has caused the pandemic.
The results showed it made the virus inactive or in other words transmittable, but it did not get rid of it, as the virus remained in the petri dish it was originally tested in.
Since the study was released, comments have been surfacing social media platforms. But, Dr.Evelyn Sbar, Physician at Texas Tech Physicians Family Medicine says the study does not take into consideration how it affects the human body.
“Besides the problem that it is not the same Coronavirus we see going around, you can’t get Listerine into all the places you get COVID,” said Dr. Sbar “So, we get it in our nose, it has been found in the eyes and ears and you’re certainly not going to put mouthwash in all those places.”
She says, people may think because you use the mouthwash then you will not transmit the virus to those nearby.
“But not a true, it is still in your respiratory tract, so none of this eliminates the fact that you have to do social distancing and you have to have a mask on and what happens in a lab does not equate to what happens in the human body," said Sbar
That is something, city leaders stressed in the city council meeting this week.
“There is a very simple fix that doesn’t require medicine that taste bad or a painful shot or anything like that and it is just wearing a mask," said Jared Miller, Amarillo city manager "Wearing a face mask prevents you from giving it to someone else, that is the function of a mask. it doesn’t keep you safe, it keeps others safe from you.”
The comments come after a record number of cases have been reported for the City of Amarillo and area hospitals continue to be overwhelmed with low capacity and a shrinking number of staff.
The Public Health Director for the city said prevention is the only thing that will bend the curve here in Amarillo.
