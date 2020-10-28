Input needed to develop internet technology action plan for Donley and Wheeler counties

“It’s so important that as many people as possible fill out the surveys and tell us how good their access is or how bad it is,” said Sandra Childress, city secretary, city of Howardwick, Donley County. “That way we can get a better picture of what things are like for our two counties. We can all understand how frustrating it can be to not have the access to educational and economic resources that will help our local families, businesses, and communities.”