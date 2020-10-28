Heavy snow will likely last through most of the night! We are on the backside of the storm system getting what is called “wrap around” snow and the central panhandle is right in the middle of the heaviest snow bands. Winds are also on the increase tonight and will stay with us at 20-30 mph gusting to 40 mph and this will create white out conditions and drifting. Travel is already hazardous. The whole system will shift east by Thursday morning and that will allow for the skies to clear and temperatures to warm into the mid 40s.