Doppler Dave Expects Significant Snow Through Tonight

After a few days with mixed precipitation, snow is expected to increase this evening. Already, the western part of our area has had nearly a foot of snow and the eastern counties have experienced an ice storm with downed trees, lines, and power outages. The storm center will track through the area tonight and periods of heavy wet snow are likely. Several inches may accumulate and continue the threat of hazardous road conditions. Skies will clear as the storm departs tomorrow morning and we will begin to thaw. Highs tomorrow are expected to be in the 40s