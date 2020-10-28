Coffee Memorial Blood Center in desperate need of blood donors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is calling for the community’s help as they are in an emergency blood shortage and need donors quickly.
Over the last 48 hours, Coffee Memorial has had over 200 donors cancel due to the cancellation of drives.
Right now, Coffee Memorial has less than a one day supply, when normally the center maintains a three to five day supply for local hospitals.
Coffee Memorial has to draw about 100 to 125 units a day to meet their patient’s needs.
“Talk about an already struggling blood supply from COVID and the lack of places to go and you couple it with this bad weather and the cancellations. We’re in trouble,” said Suzanne Talley, executive director at Coffee Memorial Blood Center.
Normally the center would reach out to their national blood centers for help, but the weather has set them back too.
“We have a system nationwide, you know, when we can’t meet the needs of our area, we go to the next blood center for help and the next. And of course, we have our parent center in Oklahoma City, unfortunately they’re under weather too. We had to close two of our satellite centers out of Oklahoma City because they had no power because of ice on the power lines,” said Talley.
Mickey Bolton, an Amarillo resident, expressed his personal experience with his wife recently in the hospital needing blood after a fall.
“You never know when someone that you love might need it. My wife was in the hospital three weeks ago, and she had to have blood. So, I know there’s a lot of people out there that need blood,” said Mickey Bolton, Amarillo resident.
Businesses and schools that would typically host a blood drive have closed due to COVID-19 or the weather. This has set blood drives back, affecting the number of people donating blood.
Donors now have to donate directly at the center at 7500 Wallace Blvd.
“So, we don’t have those places to go to that we normally rely on to go get additional units. So we’re having to drive those donors here to the center,” said Talley.
Tomorrow Hillside Christian Church on Soncy Road will host a blood drive from noon to 7:00 in the evening.
Coffee Memorial encourages all healthy adults 16 and older to donate as soon as possible.
“They’re really in a pinch, they really need the blood and plasma. If you can, donate. I urge you to get out and do that,” said Mr. Bolton.
You can also keep up with the latest updates on Coffee Memorials social media and website.
There you can find their times and locations to donate blood.
The center recommends making an appointment before and wearing a mask when coming into the building following COVID-19 guidelines.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.