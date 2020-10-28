Code Blue Warming Station of Amarillo to be activated Wednesday night

The City of Amarillo will be opening their Code Blue Warming Station to help the homeless stay warm during the winter months. (Source: City of Amarillo)
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 28, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 12:59 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Code Blue Warming Station of Amarillo will be activated tonight.

The station will be activated starting at 7:00 p.m. tonight into 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The station is located at the Amarillo Housing First facility at 207 North Tyler.

If you see anyone out in the weather overnight, text (806) 414-2243 with a location and description, and one of the volunteer mobile teams will check on them and offer a ride to the local emergency shelters or to the Code Blue Warming Station.

