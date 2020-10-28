APD aims to reduce underage drinking through dedicated team of officers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are creating a team dedicated to curbing underage drinking in Amarillo.
The project will include a team of officers working on education, deterrence and enforcement of underage drinking laws.
APD said underage drinking causes countless incidents of alcohol related fights, sexual assaults, traffic accidents and overdoses. The department hopes to reduce these incidents through the initiative.
“Our goal is to save the lives of young people in our area, and prevent the tragedies that happen when underage drinking occurs,” said Chief Birkenfeld. “We see this as a community-wide initiative and we need to change the way we think about underage drinking. It is not just a ‘harmless rite of passage’. It causes real harm to real people – people who we know as our friends and family.”
APD said you can expect to see officers writing tickets and making arrests whenever they encounter parties or gatherings where underage drinking is occurring.
To locate offenders, APD said officers will respond to calls, student crime stopper tips and gather information from social media.
Renters and property owners will also be held accountable under the city’s social host liability ordinance. This ordinance holds those allowing parties and underage drinking to happen on their property responsible for the cost of police response as well as a $300 fine for the first offense.
Police said AISD and CISD school liaison officers will also be a part of the project as they educate children on the dangers of drinking.
