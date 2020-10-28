AC announces plans to launch School of Cinematic Arts

“The Amarillo College School of Cinematic Arts will serve as a vehicle to propel Amarillo into the digital content industry which is expanding exponentially around the globe. Further, this unique program gives students the ability to step out of the classroom and into the studio to receive hands-on education that surpasses the training of the traditional film school – in less time and at a lower cost,” said Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart, president of Amarillo College.