AC announces plans to launch School of Cinematic Arts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College has announced plans to launch a film school at their downtown campus.
The decision to open the AC School of Cinematic Arts was approved and announced by the AC Board of Regents during their meeting yesterday.
The school will be located at the downtown campus, the future site of the AC’s Innovation Outpost.
AC will collaborate with Sharpened Iron Studios on the project.
“The Amarillo College School of Cinematic Arts will serve as a vehicle to propel Amarillo into the digital content industry which is expanding exponentially around the globe. Further, this unique program gives students the ability to step out of the classroom and into the studio to receive hands-on education that surpasses the training of the traditional film school – in less time and at a lower cost,” said Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart, president of Amarillo College.
Students will work alongside industry experts to gain skills and relationships that may translate into career opportunities following completion of an associate degree or certificate program.
“We are thrilled to partner with Amarillo College and the Innovation Outpost to give students from near and far the opportunity to receive technical education in a thriving, close-knit community that is dedicated to helping the next generation succeed and achieve for years to come,” said Sean Doherty, president and CEO of Sharpened Iron Studios.
AC said Sharpened Iron Studios will be a founding tenant of the Innovation Outpost at Amarillo College’s downtown campus.
Those interested in the program can learn more on the school’s website.
