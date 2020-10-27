Winter Weather Continues

Winter-like weather is looking to continue as we go throughout our Tuesday, with temperatures down in the teens-20s, and wintry mix chances persisting. We’ll see precip in all forms fall this morning across much of the area this morning, with it backing off ever so slightly this afternoon before picking up this evening again. We’ll see these chances continue until roughly early Thursday morning, after that expect temperatures to continue to warm as we dry out.
It bears reminding that in these conditions, with the temperatures staying below freezing, roadways are very slick and caution should always be exercised if you are out on the roadways, be safe and enjoy the moisture!