'We just have the right conditions that help offset the impact’: Amarillo has lowest unemployment in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the month of September, Amarillo’s unemployment rate was lower than any other area in the state.
“The man hour worked is higher in Amarillo Texas than sometimes as big as Dallas or some metropolitan areas the size of Houston even,” said John West, a business representative for Central South Carpenters Regional Council.
West says the company’s construction market share in Amarillo is higher than all four other of his locations.
While local economists say Amarillo’s construction sector benefits the economy, there are others that have given the city the lowest unemployment in September.
“We just have the right conditions that help offset the impact. The diverse economic base, a lot of agricultural base, manufacturing base. Those areas are just not that affected by the pandemic as you would see in other large metropolitan areas,” said Trent Morris, the director of Workforce Solutions Panhandle.
Morris says our manufacturing, transportation and business are other sectors that haven’t been affected as much as other cities during the pandemic.
He says while other areas are dependent on one sector, Amarillo is very diverse.
“If you were to contrast that with the Permian basin for example, you would see that about 45 percent of their jobs are in the oil and gas industries, so when you see a downturn in the oil and gas industry than you see a huge impact when you contrast Amarillo with the Permian Basin,” said Morris
Another expert says Amarillo’s consistency could be due to so many people in the Panhandle relying on Amarillo for specific business needs.
“We also have the benefit of serving the entire panhandle, not just Amarillo. We’re the place to go for medical and shopping. On top of that, we have the need for those jobs to be full, maybe more than sub towns that just don’t have that much of a draw in the retail trade area,” said Andrew Freeman, Amarillo’s managing director of planning services.
