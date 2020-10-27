Water main break causes road closures in southeast Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A water main break at Buchanan Street and 26th Avenue has resulted in road closures in the area.
City officials say the 12-inch water main break is currently being repaired, and a road closure has taken place from Pierce Street to Grant Street.
The railroad underpass at 27th Avenue will remain closed during repairs.
Motorists are asked to drive carefully through the area.
Officials say traffic on 26th and 27th Avenues should resume as normal on Thursday.
