Unwanted record of new COVID-19 cases reported in Amarillo today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City staff reported an unwanted record today for the most reported new COVID-19 cases in one day aside from previous mass testing results.
Public Health Director Casi Staughton told Amarillo City Council members her department’s report showed 331 new cases.
That’s not an isolated incident. She said the nine of the days with the most cases have been since October 8.
City hospitals have requested more nurses and respiratory therapists from the regional emergency response group on top of many who have already come to relieve exhausted workers.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.