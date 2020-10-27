Third night in a row, Cold Blue Warming Station will be activated

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the third night in a row, Cold Blue Warming Station in Amarillo will be activating tonight.
The activation will be from Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7:00 p.m. until Wednesday morning, at 7:30 a.m., at the Amarillo Housing First facility at 207 N Tyler, due to overnight teen wind chill values and a greater than 70 percent chance of winter precipitation.
If you see anyone out in the weather overnight, message at (806) 414-2243 with a location and a description, and mobile volunteers teams can check on them and offer a ride to the local emergency shelters or to Cold Blue Warming Station.
If interested in volunteering at CBWS, fill out the form here.
