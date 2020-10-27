Texas Tech doctors see increase in eye related injuries during Halloween, here’s what to avoid

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Whether you’re a zombie, witch or ghost for Halloween this year, it is important to pay attention to the products you’re applying to your face because certain products can cause serious eye related injuries if not careful.
As Halloween costumes advance over the years, this has caused more injuries around the eyes with the costume related products applied to the face.
Halloween products applied to the face can cause possible allergic reactions, irritation, or an infection to the skin and or eyes.
“It’s probably a five or 10 percent increase of people coming in with some irritation related to their costume... We take eye injuries as the, you know, the reason we want eye safety is because we’ve learned overtime, that people hurt their eyes doing certain things,” said Dr. Kelly Mitchell, department of ophthalmology at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, TX.
“I see people every year after Halloween with some kind of makeup catastrophe. I’ve frequently see people with a rash around the eyes because that skin is more sensitive,” said Dr. Michelle Tarbox, department of dermatology at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, TX.
Over the last five years, Texas Tech doctors have seen an increase in people wearing Halloween themed contact lenses.
The latest trend doctors have been seeing that comes at great risk, is people wearing Halloween themed contact lenses that are not medically approved, possibly causing long term vision problems.
“A Halloween themed contact lens, that’s going to be the most significant risk of their entire year of having a serious eye injury. And serious eye injuries are the number one cause of severe vision loss in adults,” said Dr. Mitchell.
Other problems that could cause injuries to the eye include Halloween themed makeup that comes and goes once a year.
“Those are very poorly regulated if they’re regulated at all. So, every year there are serious reactions that occur based off of those inexpensive makeups, many of which come from China and have no over set within the FDA because they’re kind of classified differently,” said Dr. Tarbox.
Other eye related injuries doctors have seen resulting from the costumes that are recommended to avoid or consulted with your doctor include artificial lashes, glue, face jewels and tight masks.
“Because that skin is so sensitive, you can get sensitized to other things. And so, we call this allergenic spread and sometimes we see people become sensitized to other eye products,” said Dr. Tarbox.
Serious eye injuries are the number one cause of severe vision loss in adults, so doctors stress the importance of researching products before applying directly to the face.
To avoid injuries to the face during Halloween doctors suggest researching the products, asking your doctor if the brand is safe to use and testing the materials to your skin before applying directly to your face.
