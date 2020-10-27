Plainview man killed, another seriously injured in crash near Kress

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials say one man was killed and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision near Kress.
Officials said the collision took place about 4:40 p.m. on FM 928 yesterday, about seven miles northwest of Kress.
The driver of an eastbound vehicle lost control on the icy roadway and crossed the center stripe into westbound traffic. The vehicle than collided with a westbound vehicle in a head-on collision.
30-year-old Eric Ramirez, of Tulia, was transported to Plainview Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
Officials say 68-year-old Tommy Day, of Plainview, died on scene.
The crash is being investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.
