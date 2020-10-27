17 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

By Tamlyn Cochran | October 27, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT - Updated October 27 at 3:31 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are 17 new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.

Today’s report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows eight new cases and five new recoveries in Dallam County.

The report also shows nine new cases and two new recoveries in Hartley County.

There are 396 cases in Dallam County, with 337 recoveries and six deaths. That leaves 53 active cases in Dallam County.

There are 226 cases in Hartley County, with 182 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 40 active cases in Hartley County.

There are now a combined 93 active cases in the counties and 622 total combined positive cases.

Report Card 10/27/20

Posted by Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

There are 19,228 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 396

Deaf Smith County: 1,349

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 492

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 226

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 8,007

Randall County: 5,218

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 61

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 14,498 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 337

Deaf Smith County: 1,147

Donley County: 64

Gray County: 357

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 182

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 6,209

Randall County: 3,348

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 49

There have also been 287 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 25

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 100

Randall County: 56

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,903 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 88

Cimarron County: 37

Texas County: 1,778

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

There are 2,137 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,548

Quay County: 101

Roosevelt County: 449

Union County: 39

There have been 21 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 10

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 7

Union County: 2

