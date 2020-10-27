17 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are 17 new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.
Today’s report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows eight new cases and five new recoveries in Dallam County.
The report also shows nine new cases and two new recoveries in Hartley County.
There are 396 cases in Dallam County, with 337 recoveries and six deaths. That leaves 53 active cases in Dallam County.
There are 226 cases in Hartley County, with 182 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 40 active cases in Hartley County.
There are now a combined 93 active cases in the counties and 622 total combined positive cases.
There are 19,228 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 49
Castro County: 287
Childress County: 91
Collingsworth County: 19
Cottle County: 33
Dallam County: 396
Deaf Smith County: 1,349
Donley County: 82
Gray County: 492
Hall County: 36
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 226
Hemphill County: 132
Hutchinson County: 283
Lipscomb County: 63
Moore County: 1,268
Motley County: 12
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 25
Parmer County: 532
Potter County: 8,007
Randall County: 5,218
Roberts County: 14
Sherman County: 72
Swisher County: 131
Wheeler County: 61
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 14,498 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 13
Carson County: 28
Castro County: 253
Cottle County: 31
Childress County: 73
Collingsworth County: 19
Dallam County: 337
Deaf Smith County: 1,147
Donley County: 64
Gray County: 357
Hall County: 31
Hartley County: 182
Hansford County: 132
Hemphill County: 80
Hutchinson County: 214
Lipscomb County: 34
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,153
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 423
Potter County: 6,209
Randall County: 3,348
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 63
Swisher County: 103
Wheeler County: 49
There have also been 287 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 6
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 6
Deaf Smith County: 25
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 6
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 7
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 22
Parmer County: 16
Potter County: 100
Randall County: 56
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,903 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 88
Cimarron County: 37
Texas County: 1,778
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
There are 2,137 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,548
Quay County: 101
Roosevelt County: 449
Union County: 39
There have been 21 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 10
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 7
Union County: 2
