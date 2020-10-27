10 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.
Today’s report shows seven new cases in Curry County and three in Roosevelt County.
The report also showed a death in Roosevelt County. The patient was a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 980.
Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 43,169 COVID-19 cases.
As of today, there are 307 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
21,063 COVID-19 cases are designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
There are 2,147 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,555
Quay County: 101
Roosevelt County: 452
Union County: 39
There have been 22 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 10
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 8
Union County: 2
There are 19,228 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 49
Castro County: 287
Childress County: 91
Collingsworth County: 19
Cottle County: 33
Dallam County: 396
Deaf Smith County: 1,349
Donley County: 82
Gray County: 492
Hall County: 36
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 226
Hemphill County: 132
Hutchinson County: 283
Lipscomb County: 63
Moore County: 1,268
Motley County: 12
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 25
Parmer County: 532
Potter County: 8,007
Randall County: 5,218
Roberts County: 14
Sherman County: 72
Swisher County: 131
Wheeler County: 61
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 14,498 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 13
Carson County: 28
Castro County: 253
Cottle County: 31
Childress County: 73
Collingsworth County: 19
Dallam County: 337
Deaf Smith County: 1,147
Donley County: 64
Gray County: 357
Hall County: 31
Hartley County: 182
Hansford County: 132
Hemphill County: 80
Hutchinson County: 214
Lipscomb County: 34
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,153
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 423
Potter County: 6,209
Randall County: 3,348
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 63
Swisher County: 103
Wheeler County: 49
There have also been 287 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 6
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 6
Deaf Smith County: 25
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 6
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 7
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 22
Parmer County: 16
Potter County: 100
Randall County: 56
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,903 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 88
Cimarron County: 37
Texas County: 1,778
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
