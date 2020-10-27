21 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Deaf Smith County

Deaf Smith County (Source: City of Hereford)
By Bailie Myers | October 27, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT - Updated October 27 at 9:34 AM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County this morning

This brings the total number of active cases in Deaf Smith County to 177.

At this time, there have been 1,147 recoveries and 25 deaths related to COVID-19 in the area.

Posted by City of Hereford on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

There are 18,821 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 49

Castro County: 287

Childress County: 91

Collingsworth County: 19

Cottle County: 33

Dallam County: 388

Deaf Smith County: 1,349

Donley County: 82

Gray County: 433

Hall County: 36

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 217

Hemphill County: 132

Hutchinson County: 283

Lipscomb County: 63

Moore County: 1,268

Motley County: 12

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 25

Parmer County: 532

Potter County: 7,845

Randall County: 5,049

Roberts County: 14

Sherman County: 72

Swisher County: 131

Wheeler County: 61

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 14,386 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 13

Carson County: 28

Castro County: 253

Cottle County: 31

Childress County: 73

Collingsworth County: 19

Dallam County: 332

Deaf Smith County: 1,147

Donley County: 64

Gray County: 357

Hall County: 31

Hartley County: 180

Hansford County: 132

Hemphill County: 80

Hutchinson County: 214

Lipscomb County: 34

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,153

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 423

Potter County: 6,157

Randall County: 3,294

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 63

Swisher County: 103

Wheeler County: 49

There have also been 287 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 6

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 25

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 6

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 7

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 22

Parmer County: 16

Potter County: 100

Randall County: 56

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,903 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 88

Cimarron County: 37

Texas County: 1,778

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

There are 2,137 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,548

Quay County: 101

Roosevelt County: 449

Union County: 39

There have been 21 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 10

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 7

Union County: 2

