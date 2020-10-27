Doppler Dave Expects The Main Storm To Arrive Tonight

A Winter Storm Warning continues in effect for our area. We received another round of thunder and sleet last night with areas of light snow falling today keeping roadways slick. Temperatures are steady in the 20s with wind chills in the single digits. The main upper level storm will approach our area starting tonight and will increase the wintry precipitation starting tonight and lasting tomorrow. Western areas could end up with more than 10″ of snow with 4″-6″ possible near Amarillo. Lighter amounts are likely in the eastern panhandle where sleet and rain will be the dominant types of precipitation. Roads will likely remain hazardous through tomorrow night before skies begin to clear on Thursday.