Curry County awarded grant for law enforcement body armor

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bureau of Justice Assistance awards Curry County a grant to buy body armor for law enforcement officers.
Through the bulletproof vest partnership program, the bureau gave the county more than $4,500 of grant funding.
The program reimburses entities up to 50 percent of the cost of bulletproof vests bought for law enforcement officers.
The Curry County manager says over the past 16 years, they have been able to buy about 100 vests for officers with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office through this program.
