Curbside voting options available for disabled voters, those concerned about health risks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As early voting wraps up, the League of Women Voters is reminding disabled voters of curbside voting and other options available to them.
Voters who are concerned about the health risks of voting in person can ask an election official to bring a ballot to the entrance of the polling place or to a car parked at the curbside.
LWV President, Sonya Letson, said voters may vote curbside during the early voting period or on election day.
Letson said if a companion goes with the voter, that person may go inside to let election officials know that he/she wants to vote curbside. If going to vote alone, she advises voters to call ahead so election officials will be expecting you.
“If you have a mobility problem that substantially impairs your ability to move around, you may ask to be given voting priority and move to the front of the line,” Letson said. “The election official will make the determination of whether you qualify.”
Voters who need help should tell an election official, but Letson said voters should not be asked to show proof of disability.
“If you cannot read or write, or you have a physical disability that prevents you from reading or marking the ballot, or you cannot speak English or communicate only with sign language, you have a right to assistance," she said.
To contact an election official about voting curbside or for any questions, call your election administrator:
For Potter County, call Election Administrator Melynn Huntley’s office, (806) 379-2299, or e-mail at vote@mypottercounty.com.
For Randall County, call Election Administrator Shannon Lackey’s office, (806) 468-5510, or e-mail at electionadmin@randallcounty.com.
You can also reach out to the League of Women Voters at (806) 337-2148 or e-mail at amarillolwv@gmail.com.
