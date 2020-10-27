Amarillo residents die in crash near Tucumcari

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Two Amarillo residents have died after a crash near Tucumcari.
Around 7:00 a.m. on Oct. 25, the New Mexico State Police responded to a rollover crash on I-40 near Tucumcari.
Officials say a car was driving wet on I-40 when it left the roadway, struck a culvert and rolled.
The driver, 84-year-old Rena Mozelle Hedrick of Amarillo, suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The passenger, 87-year-old Larry Gordon Hedrick of Amarillo, was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.