WTAMU Merit Scholarship Program expanding, more students to receive financial aid

CANYO, Texas (KFDA) - The newly overhauled West Texas A&M University Merit Scholarship Program will allow for more students to receive financial assistance beginning Fall 2021.
The program will increase the number of qualifying students and raise the amount given to up to $8,000 per student per year.
Students are guaranteed that, as long as they meet credit-hour and GPA requirements, they will receive the merit scholarship for four years or until they complete a bachelor’s degree, whichever comes first.
That means qualifying students could have approximately $32,000 of their four-year degree paid for even before other University, departmental or external scholarships are applied, said Jeffrey Baylor, executive director of admissions.
For students who live on campus, the scholarship could reduce by almost half the tuition, fees, and housing costs.
For students who live at home, the cost of attending WT could be reduced to approximately $1,500 per year or $6,000 over four years. That makes for an 84 percent annual savings.
Students not at the top level can still expect to see between $6,000 and $16,000 in annual savings, which is up to 42 percent off of tuition and fees.
“Our expanded merit scholarship plan truly lives up to the ideals espoused in our long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World,” said University President Dr. Walter Wendler. “We are seeking motivated students who have prepared themselves for the university experience. By increasing both the number of eligible students and the amounts given, we will provide wider university access across the Panhandle and build undergraduate academic excellence across the entire University.”
“Recruiting, retaining, and graduating meritorious students provides an important asset to communities across the Panhandle and region,” said Dr. Neil Terry, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “Approximately 65 percent of students who receive a degree from WT remain in the region to work and live, which leads to economic growth and improved community life.”
Revising the scholarship program keeps WT competitive with universities across the nation, Terry said.
“We are investing in our students by keeping their costs and potential debt low,” Terry said. “We know that these bright and committed students have a high propensity to complete a degree. Faculty enjoy teaching motivated students, and these students make the overall educational environment better for all students.”
Merit scholarships are awarded based on students' high school achievements, not based on need.
Students should apply by Feb. 1 for additional scholarships beyond the merit program.
