Homes of Our Troops build specialized homes for wounded veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wanting to be a medic and experience the pride his brother displayed while serving as a marine, Harry Stokes joined the army.
Three months into his first deployment in Afghanistan, Stokes stepped on an explosive device, which was followed by an ambush.
The blast resulted in the immediate loss of both of his legs but now, after enduring physical therapy, Stokes is able to walk on his prosthetic for short periods of time.
The rest of the time, he uses his wheelchair, which can be challenging.
“I just have a lot of trouble finding rentals or anything to live in, that can accommodate me and my wheelchair and prosthetic,” said Stokes.
Many of those challenges will soon be alleviated, after the national nonprofit Homes for our Troops builds a specially adapted custom home for the army specialist.
“Cabinets that pull down so that I can grab top-shelf stuff without climbing on the counter or getting on my one knee in the wheelchair, you know,” said stokes. “A couple of doors will have a handicap button.”
Stokes has been living in Amarillo for the last two years and the location of his new home was specifically selected by to be closer to his family.
“We don’t tell our veterans where to live,” said Bill Ivey, executive director of Home for our Troops. “They choose it and so far, Texas is leading the union on veterans choosing to live there.”
Stokes says he’s feeling good and bless for the opportunity of a new home and feels everything is happening at the right time because him and his girlfriend are expecting a baby.
When asked if he would do it again, without much hesitation Stokes said, “I would join a million times over."
The organization plans to finish the new home by June of next year, in the meantime they will have a community kickoff event Saturday, Nov. 7 at 10:00 a.m. at the Hanna’s Haven Event Center.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.