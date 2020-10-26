State health officials report 54 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 54 new COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico today.
The report shows 45 new cases in Curry County, one in Quay County and eight in Roosevelt County.
Including today’s new cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 42,586 cases of the virus.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 976.
As of today, there are 289 people hospitalized in the state for the virus.
There are 2,137 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,548
Quay County: 101
Roosevelt County: 449
Union County: 39
There have been 21 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 10
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 7
Union County: 2
There are 18,800 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 49
Castro County: 287
Childress County: 91
Collingsworth County: 19
Cottle County: 33
Dallam County: 388
Deaf Smith County: 1,328
Donley County: 82
Gray County: 433
Hall County: 36
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 217
Hemphill County: 132
Hutchinson County: 283
Lipscomb County: 63
Moore County: 1,268
Motley County: 12
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 25
Parmer County: 532
Potter County: 7,845
Randall County: 5,049
Roberts County: 14
Sherman County: 72
Swisher County: 131
Wheeler County: 61
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 14,386 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 13
Carson County: 28
Castro County: 253
Cottle County: 31
Childress County: 73
Collingsworth County: 19
Dallam County: 332
Deaf Smith County: 1,147
Donley County: 64
Gray County: 357
Hall County: 31
Hartley County: 180
Hansford County: 132
Hemphill County: 80
Hutchinson County: 214
Lipscomb County: 34
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,153
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 423
Potter County: 6,157
Randall County: 3,294
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 63
Swisher County: 103
Wheeler County: 49
There have also been 287 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 6
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 6
Deaf Smith County: 25
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 6
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 7
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 22
Parmer County: 16
Potter County: 100
Randall County: 56
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,903 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 88
Cimarron County: 37
Texas County: 1,778
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
