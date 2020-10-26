Senator Seliger to hold virtual town hall meetings

Kel Seliger, Republican State Senator for District 31
By Bailie Myers | October 26, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 10:33 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Senator Kel Seliger will continue hosting virtual town hall meetings for District 31 through the coming weeks.

The district spans 37 counties in the Panhandle, South Plains and Permian Basin.

During each town hall meeting, Seliger is set to discuss the upcoming 87th Legislature.

Participants must register online at least two days prior to the town hall of their respective county.

Below is a list of the virtual meetings scheduled at this time:

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Parmer County

2:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Potter County

3:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 29, 2020

Collingsworth County

9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Dallam County

10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Deaf Smith County

1:00 - 2:00 p.m.

Randall County

2:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Roberts County

4:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Monday, November 2, 2020

Donley County

9:00 - 10:00 a.m.

Gray County

10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Hall County

1:00 - 2:00 p.m.

Sherman County

2:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Swisher County

4:00 - 5:00 p.m.

