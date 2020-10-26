Senator Seliger to hold virtual town hall meetings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Senator Kel Seliger will continue hosting virtual town hall meetings for District 31 through the coming weeks.
The district spans 37 counties in the Panhandle, South Plains and Permian Basin.
During each town hall meeting, Seliger is set to discuss the upcoming 87th Legislature.
Participants must register online at least two days prior to the town hall of their respective county.
Below is a list of the virtual meetings scheduled at this time:
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Parmer County
2:00 - 3:00 p.m.
Potter County
3:30 - 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Collingsworth County
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Dallam County
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Deaf Smith County
1:00 - 2:00 p.m.
Randall County
2:30 - 3:30 p.m.
Roberts County
4:00 - 5:00 p.m.
Monday, November 2, 2020
Donley County
9:00 - 10:00 a.m.
Gray County
10:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Hall County
1:00 - 2:00 p.m.
Sherman County
2:30 - 3:30 p.m.
Swisher County
4:00 - 5:00 p.m.
