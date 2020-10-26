Rezoning plan for North Heights neighborhood in hopes to redo community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The North Heights Advisory Association (NHAA) subcommittee has been working for several months in efforts for rezoning the neighborhood in hopes for residential and business growth in the area.
Plans to develop vacant lots in the area is one of the priorities with plans to bring business, residential growth and jobs to the area.
The neighborhood plan for North Heights defined zoning as one of the key issues needed to be corrected in the community.
“The process of rezoning allows us to zone our neighborhood so that we can make those neighborhoods more livable. Also having the ability to have more businesses within walking distance and things like that. The rezoning is our attempt to redo our entire community and make it a place where people can be proud to live where businesses can thrive and where the community can really come together to support each other,” said Melodie Graves, part of the rezoning committee for NHAA.
“The zoning has just not been very well defined and enforced over the years. And so, what we are trying to do as a committee is come in and clean some of that up so that the residential and the business development moving forward is much cleaner, is much more clear and that will hopefully spur on growth in both residential and business,” said Jerri Glover, rezoning committee volunteer for NHAA.
The process includes informational meetings, public hearings with the community, presentation to the city and the approval vote from the city.
“This is all driven from desires of community members. Not something that’s being pushed from the city down but rather from the community up. So, that’s a big difference in this particular venture versus the other zoning ordinances that people may be seeing discussed in city council meetings,” said Glover.
The committee strives to empower the residents, empower the development and empower change in the community through the rezoning plan.
“Change is hard, but change is something that has to happen because we’ll become stagnate. And I feel that in places we become stagnate with our community. So, by seeing this growth, our hope is that it’ll be a springboard in other types of growth and we will be able to thrive as the community that we once were,” said Graves.
The committee plans to present to the city council the beginning of next year.
Next steps include zoom meetings, releasing social media posts and taking other steps to inform the North Heights community.
The first informational zoom presentation will be held tomorrow evening at 6:00.
