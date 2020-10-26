Potter County extends early voting hours on Thursday and Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Friday is the last day of early voting. The branch locations for Potter County will be open an additional two hours on Thursday and Friday, closing at 7:00 in the evening.
In Potter County, the Santa Fe building has been open until seven in the evening for early voting, but all the other branches close at 5:00 p.m.
With the increase in voter participation this year, polling places noticed people were arriving just after 5:00 p.m. and were not able to vote, which is why today, changes were made to the schedule.
“I believe it was the Cornerstone location who said that there had been as many as 30 people one day after five o clock who had tried to get in from Pantex and could not get there. So, they were the ones who first raised the question of trying to meet the need of the voters. And asking other sites they said ' Yeah we have had other people get here at five',” said Melynn Huntley, Potter County Elections Administrator
She also acknowledged standing in line or driving while it is snowing is not suitable, and may prevent people from going out to vote which is also why they decided to extend hours and give people more time.
In addition to the weather and time conflicts with people who work during the hours poll locations are open, COVID-19 cases are rising in the area.
Due to the record number of voters already seen, Huntley expects long lines on election day and wants to give those who may not feel comfortable being among others in long lines more time.
Although there has been early voting for the past couple of weekends, this Friday is the last day.
“There is no early voting on Saturday or Sunday or Monday. So, if you don’t get this done by Friday at 7:00 p.m, you will have to wait till election day,” said Sonya Letson, president of the League of Women Voters Amarillo Chapter. “And we are encouraging everyone not to wait to election day because you don’t want to wait in line and wait for long periods, so get this done now.”
If Friday comes and you still could not make it to the polls, and don’t feel comfortable waiting around others, there is still the option to vote curbside by calling the polling location before arriving.
For those in Randall county, their locations will be open until 7:00 in the evening all day on Friday and will have three out of five locations open until 7:00 p.m. from today through Thursday.
In Potter County, the Santa Fe building has been open until seven in the evening for early voting, but all the other branches close at 5:00 p.m.
With the increase in voter participation this year, polling places noticed people were arriving just after 5:00 p.m. and were not able to vote, which is why today, changes were made to the schedule.
“I believe it was the Cornerstone location who said that there had been as many as 30 people one day after five o clock who had tried to get in from Pantex and could not get there. So, they were the ones who first raised the question of trying to meet the need of the voters. And asking other sites they said, ' Yeah we have had other people get here at five',” said Melynn Huntley, Potter County Elections Administrator
She also acknowledged standing in line or driving while it is snowing is not suitable and may prevent people from going out to vote which is also why they decided to extend hours and give people more time.
In addition to the weather and time conflicts with people who work during the hours poll locations are open, COVID-19 cases are rising in the area.
Due to the record number of voters already seen, Huntley expects long lines on election day and wants to give those who may not feel comfortable being among others in long lines more time.
Although there has been early voting for the past couple of weekends, this Friday is the last day.
“There is no early voting on Saturday or Sunday or Monday. So, if you don’t get this done by Friday at 7:00 p.m, you will have to wait till election day," said Sonya Letson, president of the League of Women Voters Amarillo Chapter. "And we are encouraging everyone not to wait to election day because you don’t want to wait in line and wait for long periods, so get this done now.”
If Friday comes and you still could not make it to the polls, and don’t feel comfortable waiting around others, there is still the option to vote curbside by calling the polling location before arriving.
For those in Randall county, their locations will be open until 7:00 in the evening all day on Friday and will have three out of five locations open until 7:00 p.m. from today through Thursday.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.