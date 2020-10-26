Pedestrian killed after two-vehicle collision in Clovis

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said a pedestrian was killed in a collision involving two vehicles in Clovis Sunday.
The collision occurred about 7:19 p.m. near the intersection of East Llano Estacado Boulevard and Prince Street.
When police arrived on scene, they found 56-year-old Cindy Tenorio was struck by a vehicle while walking in the area.
Tenorio was pronounced dead on scene.
Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash. One was traveling eastbound and the other westbound.
The Clovis Police Department Major Crash Team is investigating this fatal crash.
