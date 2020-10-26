19 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Deaf Smith County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford reported 19 new cases of Covid-19 in Deaf Smith County today.
At this time, the county has 156 active cases of coronavirus.
There has been 25 fatalities related to the virus and 1,147 recoveries.
There are 18,450 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 49
Castro County: 287
Childress County: 91
Collingsworth County: 19
Cottle County: 33
Dallam County: 378
Deaf Smith County: 1,328
Donley County: 82
Gray County: 433
Hall County: 36
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 206
Hemphill County: 132
Hutchinson County: 283
Lipscomb County: 63
Moore County: 1,268
Motley County: 12
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 25
Parmer County: 532
Potter County: 7,682
Randall County: 4,883
Roberts County: 14
Sherman County: 72
Swisher County: 131
Wheeler County: 61
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 13,157 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 13
Carson County: 28
Castro County: 253
Cottle County: 31
Childress County: 73
Collingsworth County: 19
Dallam County: 317
Deaf Smith County: 1,147
Donley County: 64
Gray County: 357
Hall County: 31
Hartley County: 172
Hansford County: 132
Hemphill County: 80
Hutchinson County: 214
Lipscomb County: 34
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,153
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 423
Potter County: 5,042
Randall County: 3,204
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 63
Swisher County: 103
Wheeler County: 49
There have also been 287 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 6
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 6
Deaf Smith County: 25
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 6
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 7
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 22
Parmer County: 16
Potter County: 100
Randall County: 56
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,903 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 88
Cimarron County: 37
Texas County: 1,778
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
There are 2,083 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,503
Quay County: 100
Roosevelt County: 441
Union County: 39
There have been 21 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 10
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 7
Union County: 2
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.