First cold weather fire destroys 100-year-old church

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A second alarm fire took out a 100-year-old church and provided some challenges for firefighters.
The Coliseum Church has experienced several fires since it was built in 1925, but none greater than Sunday nights.
“It burned several times. This is the worst by far. Obviously, our guys were able to get here, but last night when we arrived, the roof was already starting to fall in,” said Cody Snyder, public information officer for the Amarillo Fire Department.
It even caused firefighters to use aerial tactics to put it out.
“It’s more dangerous, we can’t risk putting our guys inside, we can’t put water directly on the fire,” said Snyder.
The fire was put out eventually, but the damages and upcoming weather still created concern to the public.
Since, the fire was so severe this time, the Amarillo Fire Department is taking extra precautions.
One of the things they’re doing is taking heavy equipment to push the front side of the Coliseum Church inwards so it doesn’t end up flying out on the street.
“We have some weather moving in, tonight and tomorrow. We don’t want to risk this front wall going right into Georgia St. and hitting a car so were gonna have some equipment to push it into the damaged part so it’s already down so we don’t have to worry about it coming down into the street and hurting anybody,” said Snyder.
Snyder says this cold weather fire brought other challenges as well.
“Your hands are freezing, your gear is freezing, your packs and your air masks, everything your wearing freezes up and it makes it difficult,” said Snyder
Added to equipment freezing up, the weather makes it difficult to respond to as fast as they want.
“When we might have a three minute response time, today it might be six or seven minutes, because we don’t want to end up in an accident on the way to your accident,” said Jeff Justus, the community liaison for the Amarillo Fire Department.
Fire marshals are still investigating the cause of this fire.
In previous situations, the building was set on fire due to transients.
