First Alert: Wintry Mess

Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect cloudy skies with breezy North winds. It will be much colder, lows will drop into the lower 20s but wind chills will be in the single digits. We may see some precipitation during the overnight hours, it will likely be wintry mix or freezing rain. Overall it should be light but if prolonged, it could lead to ice accumulation on roads & bridges.
Monday looks quite cold with highs in the teens & 20s however wind chill values will make it feel like the single digits. Periods of light wintry mix primarily sleet or freezing rain will also be possible. We may see a full snow change over as we approach Monday night. Lows Monday night will dip down to the teens with wind chills near zero especially NW.
The main event has been pushed back due to the upper level low stalling, now it appears the low will move in on Tuesday & into Wednesday. It also looks like the primary precipitation type will be wintry mix for half of the area including Amarillo. Freezing rain & ice will be a problem especially SE. Heavy snow will be possible mainly in Eastern NM.
This forecast will change because it depends on so many different ingredients, if any are late or don’t show up then this forecast could fall through. Stay tuned for updates.
NewsChannel10′s Weather Tracker App is available to download for Apple iOS and Android devices. You can find the links to download our app right here.
You can also tune into NewsChannel10 and follow our Facebook page for updates on First Alert Weather.