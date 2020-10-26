Doppler Dave Tracks This Early Winter Blast

Winter has struck early this year as arctic air and a slow moving upper level system combine to produce an extended period of very cold weather and several rounds of wintery precipitation. After picking up a mixture of freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow through this morning, we expect a lull in precipitation through this evening. Roads will be slick, however, with temperatures in the teens and 20s all day preventing any melting on surfaces. Wind chills will hover near zero through tonight. As the upper level storm nears, additional rounds of sleet and snow are likely through Wednesday. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect tonight through Wednesday.