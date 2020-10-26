Deadly Crash leaving one dead, one injured

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Deadly crash near Shamrock leaves on dead and another injured.
At approximately 2:40 p.m., a vehicle was driving eastbound on I-40 about 10 miles out of Shamrock.
According to DPS, the driver was traveling at an unsafe speed for the road conditions and lost control of the vehicle.
The vehicle left the roadway and traveled into the south barrow ditch where it began to rollover.
The vehicle rolled over across the barrow ditch and south service road before coming to a rest on its roof.
67-year-old driver Gary McSperitt was pronounced dead on scene and the passenger was transported to the Shamrock General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.